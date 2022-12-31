Two talathis, mediator arrested in bribery case

Aurangabad

Anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested two talathis and a mediator red-handed for accepting a bribe from the complainant for permitting him to the smooth operation of the transport of the minor minerals in the truck. A case has been registered with Bidkin police station against the three the talathi of Bidkin Devidas Banaeit, talathi of Ranjangaon Khuri Dnyaneshwar Mahalkar, and mediator Shivaji Ithape.

The talathis demanded a bribe of Rs 70,000 from the complainant to operate his truck for the transportation of the minerals smoothly through mediator Ithape on December 29. But, the complainant complained to ACB.

On Friday, the ACB officer laid a trap and arrested Mahalkar and Ithape red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000. Banait took Rs 10,000 from the complainant on phone pay.

The action was executed by PI Anita Itubone, Nandkishor Kshirsagar, Balasaheb Rathod, Vilas Chavan and others.