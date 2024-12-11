Two women acquitted in assault case, accused sentenced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a case involving assault and molestation of a minor girl over a past dispute, Additional Sessions Judge S.K. Karhale sentenced the accused, Rahul alis Adam to three years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,000 under the POCSO Act.

The accused has been identified as Rahul Rannavre (Christnagar, Chawani) and the two female accused included Rani Shrisundar and Meena Rannavre. Both of the female accused were acquitted of the assault charges on the condition of providing a good behaviour bond of Rs. 10,000 each. The court also directed that the fine imposed on the accused be paid as compensation to the victim. According to the victim's complaint, on the night of November 14, 2020, at around 8.30 pm, while she was on her way to a shop near Milind Chowk. Rani, Meena and Rahul Rannavre, who had an old dispute with her, assaulted her. Rahul also molested her. A case was registered at the Chawani Police Station. During the trial, additional public prosecutor Ashish Dale recorded the testimony.