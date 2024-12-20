Two youths attacked with sword, sharp-edged weapons in Bidkin

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two youngsters of Sompuri (in Bidkin) sustained grave injuries after they were attacked with a sword, steel rod and other sharp-edged weapon near Durgamata Arch at Bidkin on Thursday evening. They were attacked over a land dispute.

According to details, the measurement of Rafiq Fatru Shaikh’s land bearing Gut Numbers 133 and 138 was underway at 1 pm on Thursday in Sompuri. In the meantime, Javed Rasheed Pathan, Azim Afzal Shaikh, Salim Afzal Shaikh, Nazim Afzal Shaikh and Afzal Fatru Shaikh reached the site. Rafiq and the youths had an argument, but some of them intervened and settled the argument.

In the meantime, three accused Javed Rashid Pathan, Raqib Rashid Pathan, and Babu Shahnoor Shaikh conspired and attacked Taufiq Rafiq Shaikh and Anis Rashid Shaikh (residents of Sompuri) near Durga Arch on Thursday at 5.30 pm. The attack was made with a steel rod and sharp-edged weapons. The injured youths are undergoing treatment in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s private hospital, while the attackers are at large.

Meanwhile, the whole incident was captured in CCTV and the video clip of the same has gone viral on social media. However, till late night on Friday, the case was not registered with the police.