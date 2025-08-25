Two youths held with sword, knives in Waluj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Waluj MIDC police arrested two youths after catching them red-handed while trying to sell a sword and knives near Sathe Chowk–Shani Mandir Road in Vadgaon Kolhati on Friday evening.

Around 7.20 pm, police naik Jalindar Randhe received a tip-off and alerted his seniors. A team rushed to the spot and nabbed the duo in the presence of panch witnesses. The accused were identified as Mayur Mote (19) and Devang Bendre (19), both residents of Bajajnagar. Police seized their two-wheeler (MH-20-GS-3858) and a khaki box containing one steel sword and three sharp knives. Since they had no valid license, a case was registered for violating prohibitory orders on weapons.