Two youths robbed in 45 minutes in evening hours

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two young men walking on the road were robbed in two separate incidents, in just 45 minutes, within the jurisdiction of Kranti Chowk police station. These incidents occurred on the road from Central Bus Stand to Printravel Chowk between 10.15 pm and 11 pm on July 31.

In the first incident, Siddharth Netane (40, Padegaon) went to a pan shop in the vicinity of Printravel Chowk at around 10.15 pm on July 31. While he was making an online payment at the pan stall, three unknown individuals approached him. They started verbally abusing him without reason. Later on, two of them grabbed him and the third one began to beat him severely. They hit his face hard with a fighter and snatched an 8-gram gold chain from his neck before fleeing. Acting upon the information, the Kranti Chowk police reached the spot for investigation.

In the second incident, Babasaheb Wagh was walking towards Printravel Chowk from the road opposite to the Central Bus Stand at 11 pm on July 31. He received a phone call, therefore, he continued walking while talking on his mobile. At this time, three people on a motorcycle came from behind and snatched the mobile from his hand, and sped away. A case has been registered at the Kranti Chowk police station. Further investigation is on.