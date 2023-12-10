Ubedullah Hussaini passed away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Syed Ubedullah Hussaini Azmatullah Hussaini, a resident of Buddhi Lane died of prolonged illness. He was 67. He was a retired officer of Zia-Ul-Uoom Girl’s High School. His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at the Kali Masjid in Nawabpura and burial took place at the nearby graveyard. He is survived by a sister. He was the brother-in-law of retired RTO officer Syed Shahed Hameed.