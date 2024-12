UBT protests against Amit Shah

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) staged a protest at Kranti Chowk on Friday morning, condemning union Home Minister Amit Shah's controversial remarks about Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar in Parliament.

Amit Shah's comments about Dr Ambedkar have sparked nationwide protests. Led by former MP Chandrakant Khaire, the protest saw demonstrators holding photos of Dr Ambedkar and shouting slogans like "Amit Shah resign!", "Jai Bhim!", and "Victory to Dr. Ambedkar!" The protest was attended by several leaders, including former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, marathwada secretary Ashok Patvardhan, district chief Tryambak Tupe, city organizer Balasaheb Thorat, Gopal Kulkarni, Chetan Kamble, Prabhakar Mate, Chandrakant Ingale and others.