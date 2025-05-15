UBT-Sen group is bluffing through Morchas: BJP leaders

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sabhajinagar: “Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT)-Sena group is just bluffing and pretending through a series of Morchas. When the UBT was in power in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), they had the most mayors. During their tenure, many schemes, including water supply, got disrupted,” said Minister, office-bearers and leaders of the BJP while addressing a press conference here on Thursday.

It may be noted that the UBT group launched a series of Morchas under the slogan ‘Labadanno Paani Dya’ (liars, give water), demanding water for citizens. The final morcha will be taken out on May 16.

Before this, BJP's OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save, MP Dr Bhagwat Karad, MLC Sanjay Kenekar, BJP City President Shirish Boralkar, and former Mayor Bapu Ghadmode criticised the Thackeray group for the UBT’s real lie in the media briefing on Thursday.

The BJP also accused the UBT Sena faction of playing politics under the guise of demanding water for ordinary citizens, as the group’s Morach is a show of power between former MP leader Chandrakant Khaire and Opposition leader to the Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve.

On the point that the BJP also enjoyed power with UBT for 30 years and how only a single ally cheated people, replying to this, MP Karad said that Khaire ran the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) single-handedly.

OBC Welfare Minister Save said that the BJP repeatedly opposed his policy, and the real liar is Thackeray and his group.

“Because of them, the water supply scheme of this city suffered losses for two to two and a half years. The schemes that came into existence and were also closed during the tenure of their mayor. Therefore, this city is still deprived of a water supply,” he asserted.

The BJP leader said that the Municipal Corporation administration is in full technical talks to urgently improve the water supply and distribution system in the city, and the entire system is working to immediately improve water supply to the city by starting the first phase of the scheme by December 25. Prashant Desarda, Anil Makariye and others were present at the briefing.