Udayan Shalini Fellowship holds flea market

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Udayan Shalini Fellowship organised a unique flea market for their Shalinis here recently. The market was a vibrant and bustling scene. Marquees were erected in a spacious area, hosting a myriad of stalls adorned with second-hand clothes, accessories and various handcrafted items. These stalls were run by Udayan mentors and Shalini volunteers.

The market primarily focused on fashion, home items and home decor. From vintage dresses to funky accessories, the stalls provided a wide array of fashion items. Beyond the fashion, music, and dance, the flea market symbolised empowerment and community-building. This event was not just about shopping and dancing but about providing young girls with the confidence and opportunities they need to succeed.