UDD issues prabhag formation order to CSMC

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a late-evening development on Tuesday, the state government finally issued directives for the upcoming municipal elections. The order includes demarcation of ‘prabhags’ (each of four wards). The order mandates the formation of prabhags, but it fails to specify a deadline for completing the delimitation process. Besides, it does not clarify whether to use 2011 Census data or 2022 Census data as the base for forming the prabhags. This has put the civic officials in a dilemma.

In a significant ruling on May 6, 2025, the Supreme Court mandated state governments to issue election notifications within one month and conduct elections for local self-government bodies within four months.

What is in the order

Acting on the order, the Urban Development Department (UDD) issued directives. It directed the A, B and C categories of municipal corporations to form prabhags for the upcoming elections. It stated that each prabhag should be of four wards and if the formation of one prabhag with four wards is not possible then the municipal corporation can form a prabhag with three or five wards.

As reported earlier, the term of the municipal corporation ended in April 2020. For the last five years, there has been an administrative rule. In the 2015 general elections, there were 113 wards. Later on, with the addition of Satara-Deolai, the bye-elections were held in Satara and Deolai wards, and the strength of corporators increased by two.

Census to be used

If the prabhags are formed on the basis of 2011 Census data, then there will be 28 prabhags – each with four wards – and the 29th prabhag will be of three wards. Besides, if the 2022 Census data is considered, then there will be 30 prabhags (of four wards), and the 31st prabhag will be of five wards. The strength of corporators will be 125.

Smile on face of aspirants

Meanwhile, smiles prevailed on the faces of aspirants, who are desirous to contest the municipal corporation elections on Tuesday night. They were praying that the elections be conducted soon. It is believed that the population of each prabhag could be between 30,000 and 35,000.

UDD’s first order

In the past, many municipal general elections had been held, but for the first time, the UDD has issued an order directing it to form prabhags. The detailed copy of prabhags will then be submitted to the election department so as to conduct the election as per the guidelines of the Election Commission, it is learnt.