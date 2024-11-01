Uddhav Sena invites alliance parties for campaigning

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In the Aurangabad Central assembly constituency, Uddhav Sena had initially announced Kishanchand Tanwani as their candidate. However, after the announcement, Tanwani did not even make a simple phone call to office-bearers of the Congress and NCP (SP), leading to dissatisfaction among the alliance partners. Now, with Tanwani withdrawing from the elections, Uddhav Sena faced the challenge of arranging an alternative candidate at the last minute. This new candidate has requested Congress and NCP office-bearers to cooperate and work together.

On Saturday, the Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) contact office in the constituency is set to be inaugurated, and office-bearers from Congress and NCP are expected to attend the event as part of the alliance. However, Uddhav Sena did not consult the Khaire group while selecting the alternative candidate. Now, all eyes are on whether the Khaire group will attend the inauguration ceremony or not.