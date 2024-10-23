Uddhav Sena releases 12 candidates for Assembly Elections

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Uddhav Sena has unveiled its first list of candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, featuring 12 candidates from Marathwada. This list includes 3 sitting MLAs and 9 newcomers, signalling a challenge against candidates from the Shinde Sena. The constituencies represented in this list include five in Aurangabad, one in Nanded, two in Parbhani, one in Hingoli, two in Osmanabad, and one in Beed. The Shinde Sena released its first list of 45 candidates on Tuesday night, including 10 candidates from Marathwada.

Battle Lines Drawn in Aurangabad

-In Sillod, Uddhav Sena's Suresh Bankar will contest against Shinde Sena's Guardian Minister Abdul Sattar.

-Dr. Dinesh Pardeshi from Uddhav Sena will face Ramesh Bornare of Shinde Sena in Vaijapur.

-Kishanchand Tanwani of Uddhav Sena will compete against Shinde Sena's MLA Pradeep Jaiswal in Aurangabad East.

-Uddhav Sena's Raju Shinde will challenge Sanjay Shirsat of Shinde Sena in Aurangabad West.

-Incumbent MLA Udaysingh Rajput will represent Uddhav Sena from Kannad

Uddhav Sena's Candidates from Marathwada:

- Loha: Eknath Pawar (New Face)

- Kalamnuri: Dr. Santosh Tarfey

- Parbhani: MLA Dr. Rahul Patil

- Gangakhed: Vishal Kadam

- Sillod: Suresh Bankar

- Kannad: MLA Udaysingh Rajput

- Aurangabad East:Kishanchand Tanwani

Aurangabad West: Raju Shinde

- Vaijapur: Dr. Dinesh Pardeshi

- Gevrai:Badamrao Pandit

- Osmanabad:MLA Kailas Patil

- Paranda: Rahul Patil

Candidates from Parbhani and Nanded

In the Parbhani district, Uddhav Sena has nominated Dr Santosh Tarfey from the Kalamnuri constituency, who will contest against Shinde Sena's MLA Santosh Bangar.

Incumbent MLA Dr Rahul Patil from Uddhav Sena will represent the Parbhani constituency.

- Newcomer Vishal Kadam has been nominated by Uddhav Sena from Gangakhed.

- In Nanded district, Uddhav Sena has fielded Eknath Pawar from the Loha constituency.

Candidates from Beed and Osmanabad

- Uddhav Sena's Kailas Patil will contest from Osmanabad, while Rahul Patil will represent the party in Paranda against Shinde Sena's Health Minister Dr. Tanaji Sawant.

- Badamrao Pandit has been nominated by Uddhav Sena for the Gevrai constituency in Beed district.

The Uddhav Sena aims to establish a strong presence in the upcoming elections with these candidates, particularly in areas where competition with the Shinde Sena is expected to be fierce.