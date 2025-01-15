Uddhav Sena worries over BJP-Shinde Sena alliance in civic elections

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Uddhav Sena has been experiencing a decline in recent days, with growing speculation that several former corporators are planning to join Shinde Sena. However, a question has arisen among former corporators of Uddhav Sena eager to join, what to do if Shinde Sena does not form an alliance with BJP in the upcoming municipal corporation elections. Given this uncertainty, many have decided to stay with their old party for now, halting any plans of defection.

In the 2015 municipal corporation elections, Shiv Sena won 28 seats, with the support of over four other supporters. With the backing of 23 BJP corporators and some independents, the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance governed for over four and a half years. Since April 2020, municipal corporation elections have not been held. As nearly five years have passed, there is still no sign of an election. It is expected that the civic elections will take place in April-May 2025. In preparation for this, political parties have begun their alliance-building efforts. Currently, all parties are taking an "individual" approach, and political divisions have begun. Shinde Sena has already managed to lure some leaders from Uddhav Sena, and now efforts are underway to attract former corporators.

Battle with BJP

The upcoming municipal elections will be held through a panel system, with one panel representing 3 or 4 wards. In each panel, a BJP candidate will contest against the opposition. In such a scenario, former corporators from Uddhav Sena are questioning the rationale of joining Shinde Sena. Some of them have decided that it is better to stay with their old party for now, and have put a halt to any plans of defection, according to sources.

BJP's desire for absolute power

In the municipal corporation limit, BJP has only one MLA, while Shinde Sena has two. Shinde Sena lacks a strong organisational presence and is considering fielding candidates brought in from outside. On the other hand, the BJP is making every effort to secure a majority and achieve absolute power in the upcoming municipal elections by deploying all its resources.