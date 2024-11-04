Uddhav sena’s Jaywant Oak’s revolt’!
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 4, 2024 07:00 PM2024-11-04T19:00:10+5:302024-11-04T19:00:10+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a surprising move, Uddhav Sena loyalist Jaywant Oak(Bandu), chose to rebel in the Aurangabad Central Assembly ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
In a surprising move, Uddhav Sena loyalist Jaywant Oak(Bandu), chose to rebel in the Aurangabad Central Assembly constituency. Arriving at the election office at 3.01 pm on the last day to withdraw candidacy, Oak defied expectations by declaring, “I haven’t come to withdraw my nomination but to claim my election symbol.”Open in app