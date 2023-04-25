Uddhav sent letter to PM Modi about imp of Ratnagiri project: Samant

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “When Uddhav Thackeray was on the post of chief minister, he had sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating the importance of Ratnagiri Refinery project for the State and terming ‘Barsu’ as a suitable place for its launch,” this was revealed by Industries Minister Uday Samant after performing ‘Bhoomipujan of internal roads in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) on Tuesday.

He performed ‘Bhoomipujan’ of internal roads of Rs 70 crore in Chikalthana and Shendra MIDC.

District guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre, Cooperative Minister Atul Save, Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) president Kiran Jagtap, former Deputy Mayor Raju Shinde, MIDC regional officer Chetankumar Girase, chief engineer Rajendra Kendre and executive engineer Ramesh Giri were present as chief guests.

Industries Minister said that those who make allegations through press conferences on shifting industries to other States have now started opposing the Refinery Project establishment in Ratnagiri.

“Nearly 1 lakh to 1.50 lakh people will get employment through the Refinery Project. The GDP of the State will increase by 8.5 per cent. Uddhav Thackeray who was in the CM post had written a letter to PM Modi about how the project is important for the State. Now, he (Uddhav) is opposing the project just for politics. Industrialists should come forward to stop this negative mentality,” he added. Sandeepan Bhumre, Atul Save and Kiran Jagtap also spoke.

Roads should remain intact for 25-yrs

Uday Samant said that he was in the city six months ago when MASSIA had sought Rs 40 crore for the development of the roads.

He directed the MIDC officers to develop roads which should remain intact for 25 years and people should remember him for this.