Uddhav Thackeray demands Rs 1 lakh for flood-hit farmers before Diwali

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday, October 11, urged the state government to immediately deposit Rs 1 lakh into the accounts of farmers whose crops and farmland were destroyed by heavy rain and floods, ahead of Diwali.

He made the appeal at the concluding rally of the “Hambarda Morcha”, held from Kranti Chowk to Gulmandi, supporting farmers’ demands for fair compensation. Thackeray was joined on stage by Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, MPs Sanjay Raut, Omraje Nimbalkar, Arvind Sawant, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, former Legislative Council Opposition Leader Ambadas Danve, MLA Kailas Patil, and other party leaders. Thackeray questioned how the government would help farmers when entire crops have been washed away. “The state announced a Rs 31,628 crore relief package, including Rs 5,000 crore for crop insurance. But insurance companies approve payments based on crop-cutting reports. When no crops remain, how will farmers claim compensation?” he asked. Calling the relief package “deceptive,” Thackeray said farmers need at least Rs 50,000 per hectare to recover. “During the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, we had decided to give Rs 50,000 each to farmers who repaid their loans on time, but the aid was delayed due to COVID. Later, 50 ‘khokewalas’ betrayed the farmers,” he said. He also targeted Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, saying, “If I could implement farm loan waivers as Chief Minister, why can’t you?” He demanded that the government deposit Rs 1 lakh per affected farmer before Diwali to show sincerity.

PM should support women nationwide

Thackeray also criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he should act as the country’s PM, not just BJP’s leader. Referring to Modi’s announcement of Rs 10,000 for women in Bihar before elections, Thackeray demanded Rs 10,000 for all women across India from the PM CARES Fund.

Post-diwali verification by Shiv Sainiks

Thackeray announced that after Diwali, Shiv Sainiks will visit villages to check whether farmers have actually received any portion of the Rs 31,628 crore relief package announced by the state government.