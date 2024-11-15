Uddhav Thackeray’s helicopter grounds in Kannad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray visited Kannad on Thursday to campaign for Mahavikas Aghadi candidate Udaysingh Rajput. After the rally, he was scheduled to fly to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. However, due to safety concerns, the helicopter pilot decided not to fly and the helicopter stayed grounded in Kannad for the night. Thackeray then travelled to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar by car.

Thackeray’s rally started at 2 pm, and after a delay from Newasa (Dist. Ahilyanagar), it concluded at 6.20 pm. Due to the late hour, the pilot refused to fly for safety reasons. Udaysingh Rajput arranged overnight accommodation for the pilots. Dr Pravin Pawar conducted medical checks on the pilots, and PSI Balasaheb Bhapkar inspected security on Friday morning. The helicopter then proceeded to Sillod.