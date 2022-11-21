Uddhav Thackeychi Shiv Sena to fill vacant posts

Aurangabad

After the rebellion in Shiv Sena, many seats in Uddhav Thackeraychi Shiv Sena are vacant. These posts will be filled soon, informed the senior leaders in a meeting here on Monday.

Five Shiv Sena MLAs along with their followers from the district had rebelled in Shiv Sena and joined chief minister Eknath Shinde's group. After the rebellion, several seats in the party were vacant. The activists had been demanding to fill these posts. In the meeting, they were informed that the posts will be filled soon.

District organiser Vinod Ghosalkar , former MP Chandrakant Khaire, MLC Manisha Kayande, district chief Kishenchand Tanwani and others were present.