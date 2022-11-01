Uddhav’s Shiv Sena to contest Jalna Lok Sabha elections

Party chief Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting of office bearers on Matoshree

Aurangabad:

Shiv Sena has strength in Jalna Lok Sabha constituency, and had MLAs from Jalna, Badnapur and Ambad. Sena candidates had polled well in Bhokardan assembly constituency, on this backdrop, Uddhav Balasaheb's Shiv Sena has started preparations to contest the 2024 elections from Jalna Lok Sabha constituency, a strong hold of the union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve. In the meeting held on Monday at Matoshree, the party chief Uddhav Thackeray gave these instructions to the office-bearers, said senior sources.

After the split in Sena, Thackeray started meeting party office bearers for strengthening Sena. He held meetings with Shiv Sena group leaders (Gat Pramukhs) last month. Separate meetings of district chiefs, metropolitan chiefs, City president, deputy district chiefs and tehsil presidents of Aurangabad and Jalna Lok Sabha constituencies were held on Tuesday. According to the sources, speaking to the office bearers of Jalna he said Sena had MLAs in Badnapur, Ambad and Ghansawangi in Jalna district. Office bearers should go to villages and open party branches, register members and take an aggressive stance on farmers issues.

Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire, Leader of opposition in the legislative council. Ambadas Danve, leader Vinod Ghosalkar, Arvind Sawant, District chief Kishanchand Tanwani, Jalna district chief Rajendra Rathod, former MLA Santosh Sambare and others were present for the meeting.

Aditya Thackeray to tour Sillod

Agriculture minister Abdul Sattar, who called Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray as Chhota Pappu, said on Tuesday that if Aditya resigns from the MLA post, he will also resign. Sources said that against this backdrop, Aditya Thackeray will visit Sillod on November 7 and hold a farmer dialogue tour.