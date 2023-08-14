Udhav Sena demonstrates strength through ‘Tiranga Yatra’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Udhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena took out a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in the city on the eve of Independence Day on Monday showing the party’s power.

The Tiranga Yatra was organised as usual but, the number of Sena office-bearers, Women’s Wing members, youths and school students was high compared to past years.

Sena district chief Kishanchand Tanwani holds the procession every year on the eve of Independence Day. The Yatra began at Kranti Chowk this evening.

Opposition leader to Legislative Council MLC Ambadas Danve, Sena leaders Chandrakant Khair and Kishanchand Tanwani were in the open jeep, holding the tri-colour. Patriotic songs were being played with brass bands and DJs. This created a patriotic atmosphere.

When the procession arrived at Sillekhana, firecrackers were let off. The office-bearers lifted Danve, Khaire and Tanwani on their shoulders at Paithan Gate and celebrated the occasion. The Tiranga Yatra reached Raja Bazaar via Tilak Path, Gulmandi, City Chowk, Sarafa, Shahganj and a statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

Sena city chief Balasaheb Thorat, Vishwanath Swami, Dnyaneshwar Dange, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, Sudam Sonawne, Anil Polkar, Raju Ingle, Bandu Oak, Sunita Aulwar, Sunita Deo, former mayor Kala Ojha, Digvijay Sherkhane, Bapu Kavle, Ravindra Kadam along with thousands of activists participated in the Yatra.

Remarkable participation of students

The participation of school students in Tiranga Yatra was remarkable and in a disciplined manner. They were raising slogans like Bharat Mata Ki Jai.