UG exams begin today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The annual session of summer examinations of undergraduate courses, including B A, B Sc and B Com, will commence at 275 centres within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on April 2.

The administration has set up 37 flying squads to put a check on malpractice during the examination. A joint centre chief was appointed to each examination centre to hold smooth and copy-free examinations. The college principals were instructed to appoint a joint centre chief from the same college if there was difficulty joining the appointment joint centre chief.

The district-wise flying squads were set up. The 37 flying squads will make a surprise visit to any of the 275 centres in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv. The university administration said that action would be taken immediately if any irregularity is found at any centre, as per the provisions in Maharashtra Public Universities Act 2016.

Bamu made it clear that the colleges were asked to distribute the hall tickets online as no candidate would be allowed to appear for the examination with a permanent registration number (PRN).

Director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr Bharati Gavli said that the hall tickets of those students could to appear for the first semester last time were issued so that they should not deprived of education.

The paper of April 6 postponed

The officers from the examinations department said that the paper to be held on April 6 (Saturday) was postponed as the employees and teachers of the university would have to attend the training for the Lok Sabha election. The paper will be conducted the next day.

District-wise evaluation centres

The Examinations Department has established district-wise evaluation centres to declare the result of the undergraduate and postgraduate courses of the summer session of examinations-2024 on time. There will be 16 evaluation centres for UG and eight assessment centres for PG courses.

Items, and gadgets banned at centres

The university issued guidelines for the examinees. As per the guidelines, the candidates were barred from carrying mobile phones, or electronic gadgets to avoid any irregularities. All the principals were instructed to action against any students carrying mobile phones or electronic gadgets.