UG exams schedule declared

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Board of Examination and Evaluation of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has announced the schedule for undergraduate courses March/April 2023 examination session.

There are 386 undergraduate colleges within the university’s jurisdiction and offer courses in Arts, Science, Commerce, Management, Pharmacy, Engineering, Education, Physical Education, Fine Arts and Law.

The examination of all old and new pattern courses (I to IV semester) from the affiliated colleges will commence at 244 centres in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad on March 21. The highest number of centres (99 centres) are in the city and rural areas of the district.

Exams returning to normal schedule

The university used to hold the examination in March/April session until 2019. Bamu officers said that the schedule of the examinations was paralysed during two years of Covid (2021 and 2022). The students appeared for the summer examination in the first week of June last year while the examinations will commence in the fourth week of March of the current year. The examination schedule is returning to normalcy

Name of the courses

The names of the courses are as follows B A, B Com (general and e-Commerce), B Sc (general, Computer Science, Information Technology, Biotechnology, Forensic Science, Bioinformatics, Home Science, Hardware and Networking, Animation, Networking Multimedia, Auto Technology, Workshop Technology, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning, Hotel Operation and Catering Services,

BCA (Science and Management), B Voc (Jewellery Designing and Gemology, Horticulture Science, Multimedia and Animation, Food Processing and Technology), BBA and B SW.

District-wise number of centres is as follows;

Name of district--------centres

--Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar---------99

---Jalna-----------------53

--Beed------------------62

--Dharashiv----------30

Total--------------------244