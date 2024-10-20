UG, PG 1st term exams after Assembly polls

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Sunday announced that the first term examinations of the academic year 2024-25 would be held after Assembly polls. The State will go for elections on November 20.

BoEE director Dr Bharati Gawli said that the students would appear for the examinations commencing on November 26. The BoEE also announced the Diwali vacation for the postgraduate departments and affiliated colleges.

Deputy registrar Dr Ganesh Manza said that the Diwali holidays would commence on October 26. The university declared the academic year calendar for the academic year 2024-25 in April this year.

As per the academic calendar, the first term runs from June 15 to October 25. The PG departments from the city campus and Dharashiv sub-centre will have a vacation from October 26 to November 10. The second session will resume on November 11 and end on May 1, 2025. The affiliated colleges will have Diwali vacation from October 26 to November 15. Their second term will be held from November 16 to May 1, 2025.

Box

Exams schedule deferred

Assistant deputy registrar of the coordination unit of the examinations department Bhagwan Phad said that all the undergraduate and postgraduate examinations would be conducted after the Assembly polls.

He said that earlier, the examinations were to commence on November 12. “But, now these examinations will be held after the election results. The degree course exams will start on November 26. This included all traditional courses. The examination for postgraduate courses will be held in the second week of December,” he added.