UG, PG exams to be held offline mode from June 15

Aurangabad, April 27:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will conduct different undergraduate and postgraduate courses examinations in offline mode from June 15 onwards.

It may be noted that the university held UG and PG courses like B A, B Com, B Sc, M Sc, M A, and M Com in online mode during the last two years because of Covid.

With the decline of the third Covid wave in January, the Higher and Technical Education Department decided to go for the traditional system of holding the examinations.

There are 440 bachelor's and master's degree colleges in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts for the current academic year. More than 4 lakh candidates take examinations twice a year.

The examinations of the winter session (October/November 2021) were already conducted and results are being declared while students will take March/April 2022 session examinations in June and July.

Talking to this newspaper, director of Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) Dr Ganesh Manza said that the preparations for offline mode would begin once the result of all the courses are declared.

He said that the university plans to give the examinations from June 15 onwards.

The candidates will be allotted 15 minutes extra with each hour of every subject paper. Earlier, papers of each course are conducted without any day's gap.

During the current session’s examinations, one day gap will be provided after each paper as per the decisions taken by the higher and technical education department.