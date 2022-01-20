UG, PG online exams to be held next month; demand to extend last date

Aurangabad, Jan 20:

The Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) of Department of Dr Babsaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will conduct winter session examinations of undergraduate and postgraduate courses online from February 7 and 22 respectively.

BoEE director Dr Ganesh Manza said that the examinations schedule winter session examination for the current academic year is ready. He said that students of UG traditional courses can take the examination online from anywhere considering the Covid situation.

Box

Demand to extend exam form submission date

Meanwhile, members of Republican Vidyarthi Sena, Panthers Republican Aghadi met vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole and demanded extension in examination application form submission.

The students' unions said that the ST Mandal’s bus service is closed because of employees strike while many parents lost jobs in Covid situation.

“Parents cannot afford education expenses of their children. The date should be extended and no late is charged from students considering their condition,” unions leaders said. Sachin Nikam, adv Atul Kamble, Gunaratna Sonawne, Pravin Hiwale, Gajanan Kamble, Subodh Jogand and Sagar Pradhan were present.