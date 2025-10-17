Unauthorized constructions in plot layouts under civic scanner

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

After demolishing around 5,500 illegal structures during the road-widening drive, the Municipal Corporation has turned its attention to unauthorized constructions in several residential layouts. Many new buildings are reportedly coming up without official approval.

Encroachment Department Head Santosh Wahule has directed all zonal inspectors to visit these areas and verify whether ongoing constructions have received civic permission. Any illegal or unauthorized works must be stopped immediately, and a weekly report submitted through designated zonal officers. The order follows complaints to Municipal Administrator G. Sreekanth about rampant illegal construction, particularly in plot layouts and private colonies. Inspectors have been instructed to ensure public spaces remain encroachment-free, verify building permissions, and initiate legal action where violations are found. Wahule warned that inspectors failing to submit field visit and action reports every Monday will face disciplinary action for negligence.