Unclaimed bag creates chaos at Airport

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 14:

Tension prevailed at Chikalthana Airport, as an unclaimed bag was spotted here. The quick response team of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) flung into action and checked the bag. It was found that there was no dangerous thing in the bag. It contained dollars, dirham, and Indian currency, all amounted to Rs 90,000 along with debit, credit cards, passports and other documents. The bag was later handed over to the concerned passenger.

The bag was spotted in the parking lot of the Airport at around 6.30 pm. CISF PSI Manoj Kumar and the control room were informed about it. Then the bag was inspected in the presence of deputy commandant Pawan Kumar. The concerned passenger was traced from the boarding pass and the bag was handed over to him.