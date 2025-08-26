Undeclared boycott on Vande Bharat train’s maiden run after extension

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

For years, every new train’s arrival at the city station meant celebrations, a festive welcome, and smiling passengers. But Tuesday was an exception. The much-debated Jalna–Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, extended up to Nanded, had its inauguration. The brand-new train rolled into Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar station – but there was no welcome, no crowd, and not a single local passenger stepped in. Even the 25 invited dignitaries skipped the inaugural ride. Effectively, the city boycotted the train’s maiden run.

The train arrived at 2.57 pm with its 20 coaches, carrying only a handful of invitees from Nanded, some social media influencers, railway fans, and staff. Except for a few railway officials boarding here, the coaches remained nearly empty. After a five-minute halt, the train moved ahead.

MLC Vikram Kale attends, Others stay away

At the inaugural event in Nanded, only MLC Vikram Kale marked his presence. Other people’s representatives from the district chose to stay away.

Capacity increased from 500 to 1,440 passengers

Until now, the Vande Bharat ran from Jalna to Mumbai. From Thursday, it will start from Hazur Sahib Nanded. With coaches increased from 8 to 20, its capacity has risen from 500 to 1,440 passengers.

Security deployment & silent relief

With protests brewing over shifting the train to Nanded, RPF and Railway Police were deployed at the station. Officials feared sudden demonstrations. However, no such incidents occurred, and once the train departed, they heaved a sigh of relief. Citizens, however, questioned where those threatening protests vanish?

Confusion over timings

According to the schedule, the train should reach Mumbai at 2.25 pm. But the Central Railway PR office incorrectly informed the media that it would arrive at 12 noon.