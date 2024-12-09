Understand sources of inspiration while studying great men

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “While studying great men, one should understand their sources of inspiration. Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh's work is valuable as a pioneer who inspired the farmers and hardworking Bahujan community of Atharapgad sections to carry out a comprehensive social revolution in the fields of 'education, agriculture and social', said Dr Rajesh Mirge, a historian and scholar.

He was speaking at a special lecture on 'Revolutionary Visionary Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh: Comprehensive Social Revolution and Constitutional Work’ organised at Mahatma Phule Auditorium of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Monday to mark the 125th jubilee year of former union Agriculture Minister and veteran social reformer Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh.

The programme was hosted jointly by Bamu, Mahatma Phule Arts and Sitaramji Chaudhary Commerce College.

Principal Dr Dilip Hande, Madhukarrao Rode, Dr Sachin Deshmukh, convener Dr Kailas Ambhure, Dr Chhatrabhuj Kadam and Dr Kailas Pathrikar were present. Dean of the Humanities Faculty Dr Sanjay Salunke presided over the function.