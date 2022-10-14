Understand your strength; RSS robbing your votes

Aurangabad

“Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has changed its tactics. It is now playing to rob your votes. You should understand your strength and utilize it to gain power in Delhi”, national president of Azad Samaj Party Chandrashekhar Azad appealed to the people.

He was addressing a public meeting organised at Tapadiya Natya Mandir on Friday.

Azad said, Maharashtra is the land of revolution and it always gives me new thoughts and inspiration. However, the leaders here are not united, which is big loss for the upcoming generations.

We do not accept the thought that we will gain power. Politics is not bad then why our leaders would have entered in it. We should live lives as advised by our national heroes and their should not die.

State president Sunil Wakekar, women wing president Neha Shinde, Bhim Army state president Sitaram Gangawane, Atul Belekar, Feroz Mulla also spoke on the occasion. Pawan Pakhre conducted the proceedings of the function while district president Rahul Makasare proposed a vote of thanks.