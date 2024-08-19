Undeterred by rain, women attend BJP's prog

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of Rs 3,000 was deposited on the eve of Rakshabandhan, in the account of those women of the district who registered under MukhyamantriMajhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

In view of this, the BJP honoured thousands of women in the programme ‘Ladkya Bahinincha Deobhau’ organised in front of Vanjari Bhavan at Hanuman Chowk on Pundliknagar Road on Sunday.

The leaders and ministers interacted with women present in heavy rain. Everyone including the minister got drenched in the rain.

The women who came with their children were uneasy due to the rain. They listened to the speeches of the leaders by covering their heads with chairs. Heavy rain started while the programme was in full swing. Because of this, the women felt uneasiness.

Housing and Other Backward Bahujan Kalyan Minister Atul Save, MP Dr Bhagwat Karad, BJP city district president Shirish Boralkar, Sanjay Kenekar, Bapu Ghadamode, Anil Makariye, Shivaji Dandge, Laxmikant Thete, Jalinder Shendge, Harshvardhan Karad, Deepak Dhakne, Govind Kendre and others were present.

Women celebrated Rakshabandhan by tying Rakhis to the leaders along with Minister Save in the event.

Box

5.34 L women benefited in district

The government has started this scheme for the economic empowerment of women in the State.

A total of 5.42 lakh applications were received in the district. Out of this, 5.34 lakh applications were declared valid. The benefit will be given to the remaining sisters on clearing shortcomings in their application forms.

(Atul Save, Housing Minister)

Box

Prog in rain

The programme was scheduled to begin at 3.30 pm. But, Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis was late to interact online. The event commenced at 4.45 pm. It started raining at 5.15 pm.

Some women left the programme and took shelter wherever they could, while others took a chair on their heads and attended the event in the rain. The rain did not stop till the end of the programme. So, everyone including Save got soaked in the rain.