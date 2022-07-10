Unemployment, inflation are the key issues, but no one raise voice: Pawar

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 10:

“Unemployment and inflation are the real issues in the country today, we care about it, but presently no one is ready to politicize it”, opined the president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar. He was interacting with the newsmen in the city on Sunday.

He further said, “the proposals of the renaming of Aurangabad and Osmanabad were not in our minimum common programme, then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had not discussed it with any of us earlier and tabled in the last cabinet. The chief minister’s decision in the cabinet is final. Instead of such emotional issues, issues like the water problem of the city should have been raised”, he said.

He arrived in a five star hotel in the city on Sunday. A Shive Sena leaders delegation including former MP Chandrakant Khaire, district chief MLC Ambadas Danve, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele and others met Pawar and discussed various issues.

Later, Pawar interacted with the newsmen. Pawar outspokenly answered all the questions of the reporters.

He said, he had never spoke of the mid-term polls in the state and he told the party workers to get ready as there are only two years left for the election, he mentioned.

Prime minister does not speak about the important issues and do only ‘Man Ki Baat’. We are worried about the unemployment and inflation in the country.

He would have easily become the president. However, his nature is not compatible to this post as he likes to mix in the public.

He is 82 years old and barring the mouth and leg diseases, he is completely fit even today. The politicians should always be in contact with the public and that he does even today, he said.

I wish that the upcoming assembly elections should be contested through the Mahavikas Aghadi, but we will have to see what happens in future.

The rebels of Shiv Sena are giving different explanations to their rebellion everyday. First, they raised the issue of Hindutva and now they are raising the issue of funds. Chief minister Shinde had never met him after taking the charge. The photo with me which is being made viral on the social media is two years old, Pawar mentioned.

Former minister Rajesh Tope, MLC Satish Chavan, MLC Vikram Kale, NCP district president Kailas Patil, former MLA Sanjay Waghchaure, state general secretary Mushtaq Ahmed and others were present.