Unidentified caller booked in High Court bomb hoax case

Aurangabad:

Pundaliknagar police station has registered an offence against an unidentified caller Dutta Jadhav in connection with the plantation of a bomb on the campus of Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday. The police inspector Rajashri Aade confirmed the development.

As reported earlier, the Control Room situated at the police commissionerate received a voice call from an anonymous person on its landline phone on February 14 at 5.30 pm. The call was made from number 0013309601018. As per the voice call recorder, the caller introduced himself as Adv Dutta Jadhav and then said that he has planted the bomb in the High Court as after paying the money also the works are not being done in the High Court.

The staff attending the call in Control Room alerted the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), Cyber Cell and Pundaliknagar police station. The local police searched the whole campus of the court minutely and found nothing suspicious thing anywhere. This proved that it was a fake call.

The caller, in the voice call, introduced himself as a practising lawyer Dutta Jadhav and also shared his cell phone number. The police then contacted him and when inquired Jadhav told him that he has reached home from the High Court. He was then immediately called to the Pundaliknagar police station for investigation. During the inquiry, the police reached a conclusion that the unidentified person tried to threaten using lawyer Jadhav’s name.

Hence, the Pundaliknagar police station registered an offence against an unidentified caller, claiming his name as Dutta Jadhav on the complaint made by the head constable of the Control Room Mahendra Gangawane.

Further investigation is on under the guidance of police inspector Rajashri Aade by the assistant police inspector Sheshrao Khatane.