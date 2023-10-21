Unidentified stone-pelters stabs man with knife

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two unidentified young attackers tried to kill a youth by stabbing him with a sharp-edged weapon in stomach after he sought reason as to why they were pelting stones on shop. The incident took place near Gopal T House on October 19 at 8 pm. The name of the victim is Shashikant Manohar Barthune (30, Padampura).

Shashikant works in a finance company. He was sitting in his friend’s xerox shop on Thursday evening. Suddenly a stone pelted on a cafe shop next to them. The pelting of stones was there two times. Hence curious Shashikant then came out of the shop and the third stone was thrown in the direction of xerox shop. He asked the youths on the sports bike why the stones were being pelted. They again pelted stones and argued with him. The duo also beat and then stabbed in his stomach with a sharp-edged weapon. Shashikant sustained grave injuries. Meanwhile, the case has been registered against unidentified attackers at Osmanpura police station. PSI Vinod Abuj is investigating the case.