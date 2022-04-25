Uninterrupted power supply in city!

Aurangabad, April 25:

Here is a good news, as the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), is not implemented load-shedding in the state, for the last four days.

As per the National Load Dispatch Centre (NLDC), the states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Rajasthan are facing power shortage between 9 to 15 per cent. Thanks to the effective planning the MSEDCL succeeded in curtailing the shortage of power to zero percent. The power entity has succeeded in maintaining the demand (by different types of consumers) and supply of power in the state.

The situation indicates that the MSEDCL has brought the load-shedding under control, once again. Hence, it does not resorted to load-shedding in any corner of the Maharashtra for the last four days, stated the MSEDCL press release.