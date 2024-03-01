Union home minister's meeting poses challenge to local police

BJP prepares for record crowd for March 5 gathering

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The upcoming meeting of union home minister Amit Shah, scheduled for March 5, presents a formidable challenge to local law enforcement as BJP gears up to host a record crowd. The event, set to take place at the Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal ground of Khadekeshwar, has raised concerns regarding security arrangements for Shah and other VIPs.

Senior BJP leaders conducted a thorough inspection of the grounds to ensure adequate preparations for the event, which is expected to feature speeches from two to three leaders, with Shah delivering a 40-minute address. Following the meeting, Shah is scheduled to depart via plane at 8:30 pm.

Despite warnings from the police regarding security risks at the chosen venue, BJP remained steadfast in its decision to hold the meeting at the Sanskrutik Mandal, citing its history of hosting prominent political gatherings. With the police finally granting permission, union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad and city president Shirish Boralkar performed a ceremonial stambh worship to mark the construction of a hall at the site.

Security details of Shah

The security detail for Shah, ranked as the third most important security person in the country, poses a significant challenge for local law enforcement. With Z Plus (Special) grade security, Shah is accompanied by a contingent of CRPF personnel, including over 10 NSG commandos. The convoy will also include deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and four other VIPs, with approximately 14 to 15 MLAs under Y level security.