Union Minister Irani to inaugurate W20 conference today

-G20 Conference: Presence of Chief Minister Shinde, Deputy CM Fadnavis

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city is hosting the Women 20 (W20) conference under the G20 summit on Monday. The conference will be inaugurated by union Women and Child Welfare Minister, Smriti Irani, at Rama International Hotel at 9:30 am. The event will see the presence of other dignitaries such as union Minister of State for Finance, Dr Bhagwat Karad, India's G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant and founder president of W20, Dr Gulden Turktan. The W20 India chair Dr Sandhya Purecha, will introduce the conference proceedings.

The conference will feature several seminars throughout the day. The first session will focus on women empowerment and startups. The second session will discuss climate change and the role of women. In the third session, there will be a seminar on women's leadership and economics, in the fourth session on gender digital divide, and in the fifth session on women's education and skill development. At 6:30 pm, a seminar on women leadership development in India will be held at Taj Vivanta. The seminar will feature participation from Indonesia's Uli Silahi, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, District collector Astik Kumar Pandey, and actress Raveena Tandon.

Programmes on February 28

On February 28, foreign delegates will visit the historical places of the city at 6 am. A special session on women's leadership development and policy will be held at the Rama Hotel. This will be followed by a meeting of the task force and a meeting of all the foreign representatives. At 3 pm, delegates will depart to visit Ellora Caves. At 7 pm, there will be a cultural programme and a gala dinner, which will be attended by ministers and public representatives of the city.