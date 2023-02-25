Union Minister Karad inspects city’s beautification works

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Various beautification works were carried out in the city which has geared up to host the G-20 summit and welcome international guests.

Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad inspected beautification and decorative works on Saturday afternoon. The inspection began from Glow Grand, Hotel Ajanta Ambassador to Hotel Taj Vivanta route at 2 pm.

Dr Bhagwat Karad lauded the administrator of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). He said that the beautification and decoration of the city have resulted in making a different identity. ‘This is, in a way, a proof of administration's good works,” he said.

Cooperation Minister Atul Save, AMC administrator Dr Abhijit Choudhary, BJP city unit president Shirish Boralkar, former mayor Bapu Ghadmode, former deputy mayor Pramod Rathod, Sanjay Kenekar, Additional commissioners B B Nemane and Ravindra Nikam, city engineer A B Deshmukh, garden superintendent Vijay Patil, deputy commissioner Somnath Jadhav, Ward engineers, officers and staff members of other departments were also present.