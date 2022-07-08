Union minister Kiren Rijiju in city today
Aurangabad, July 8: Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju will arrive in the city on July 9 at ...
Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju will arrive in the city on July 9 at 10 am. He will attend the first convocation ceremony of the National Law University in a programme to be held at Rukmini Hall of MGM University. Supreme Court Justice Rishikesh Roy, Justice AM Khanvilkar will also be present. Rijiju will return to Delhi at 5 pm.