Union minister Kiren Rijiju in city today

Aurangabad, July 8:

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju will arrive in the city on July 9 at 10 am. He will attend the first convocation ceremony of the National Law University in a programme to be held at Rukmini Hall of MGM University. Supreme Court Justice Rishikesh Roy, Justice AM Khanvilkar will also be present. Rijiju will return to Delhi at 5 pm.