Union Ministry of Education squad visits CSMC school

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The union Ministry of Education (UMoE) squad from Delhi today paid a surprise visit to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation’s (CSMC) Central Primary School in Priyadarshini-Indiranagar (Garkheda) and Zilla Parishad’s (ZP) school at Satara.

The squad reviewed the facilities in schools provided by respective local self-governing bodies. They also obtained details on the latest schemes introduced in the schools for the educational upliftment of the students. The squad suggested uploading the information about the school’s activities on the website so that the other schools in the country would also view and appreciate them.

The squad comprises of Akshay Nandkumar Verma, Saurabh Hemante, and D R Rodge. They lauded efforts and work and also guided on how to make technical labs user-friendly for the students.

The squad officers inspected the Computer Lab, Library, ICT Lab, English Language Lab, Dr. APJ Kalam Science Lab, Toy Bank and Savings Bank, Dense Forest, and other projects. The school’s in-charge headmaster B R Rathod, Tejaswini Desale, Rashmi Honmute, Shashikant Ubale, and other teachers were present on the occasion.