Unique Maths Garden at Gurukul Olympiad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An amazing concept of doing maths, calculating theorems and solving critical concepts in an open garden on the tips was introduced at Gurukul Olympiad School, recently.

Dr Satish Tambat conducted a seminar highlighting the importance of

maths garden which will remain open for all citizens on every Sunday.

How Maths can be done without formulas

The concepts can be made easy, without any fear, using colourful models and equipment where area, perimeter, trigonometry, pie, square, cuberoots can be applied in day to day life, fulfilling the aim of joyful and experiential learning to develop critical and creative thinking.

The innovation of a new Virtual Reality technique is being introduced which will enhance students learning capacity, make complex concepts easier to understand.

This has made Gurukul Olympiad School (Airport Campus) unique in the whole

Marathwada.

The beautiful infrastructure of Gurukul is spread over an area of 10 acres with access to a variety of sports and extracurricular activities. The parents were very happy and excited with the new unique concept.