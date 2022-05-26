Unite and fight in upcoming elections

Aurangabad, May 26:

There are differences in BJP-Sena and also other political parties. But we will have to fight the upcoming elections with unity and win, said Congress district president Dr Kalyan Kale.

He was speaking at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday at a programme organised on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh on Thursday. Dr Kale said that many activists in Marathwada and Maharashtra are admirers of Vilasrao Deshmukh. Deshmukh was a big hearted man. People still love Congress. But we are falling short in giving options. Both women and youth organizations need to be strengthened. There is confusion about the upcoming local body elections. People of elective merit will have to be found. If there is a challenge, we will have to plan for it. MIM and Vanchit caused us loss, said Dr Kale. Former minister of State Anis Patel and City Congress president Hisham Usmani spoke on the occasion. Kiran Patil Dongaonkar, adv Anjali Wadje Patil, district president Hema Patil, APMC chairman Jagannath Kale, Bhausaheb Jagtap and other activists were present.