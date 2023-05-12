Universal High School records 100% result in CBSE Class X

Published: May 12, 2023 06:30 PM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Universal High School recorded 100 per cent result in the CBSE Class X examination.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Universal High School recorded 100 per cent result in the CBSE Class X examination. The students who scored above 90 per cent marks are: Gitika Baheti (97.2%), Parth Ubale (95.8%), Vishalakshi Patil (94.8%), Shreyas Ingole (94.6%) and Tanishka Bhanuse (92.8%). Principal Seema Gupta's guidance, teachers' tireless efforts, and the students' endeavour to strive for the best produced the superb result, a school Press statement said. School chairman Jesus Lall, director Pinky Pujara, principal and staff members congratulated the successful students. appreciated the efforts by teachers and students.

