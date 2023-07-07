University admission lists to be declared today

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The final admission lists of post-graduation courses of all the disciplines of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) will be announced on Saturday. The discipline-wise lists will be declared and the counseling round will be held next week.

Students gave an overwhelming response to the online registration for admissions in the PG courses at the university. The online process was implemented for 45 departments on the university campus and for 10 departments at the Dharashiv sub-centre between June 5 to 23. In all, 4,383 students registered for admission and they were given time for correction in applications between July 1 and 3. The meeting of the admission committee chaired by chairman captain Dr Suresh Gaikwad was held on Friday. PG department deputy registrar Dr I R Manza and the members of the committee were present. The preliminary lists were declared on July 1 and the final general lists will be declared on July 8. The counseling round will be held on July 11, 15, and 17 and the periods of PG departments will start from July 23.

Vacant seats to be filled through spot admission

After implementing the admission process, the vacant seats in various departments will be filled through the spot admission process between July 17 and 22. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole issued directives to the administration to implement the process smoothly during a meeting with the committee members.