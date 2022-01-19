University Depts lose academic autonomy; Colleges, depts to have uniformity in PG syllabus, exam pattern, schedule

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 19:

The academic flexibility of various postgraduate departments of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has come to end after more than one decade. With this, there will be uniformity in postgraduate colleges courses, syllabus, examination pattern and schedule for the academic year 2021-22.

It may be noted that for more than 10 to 12 years ago, the autonomy was accorded to the department to design their own syllabus, marking pattern and examination schedule.

So, there was much difference between university departments syllabus, examination patterns and even schedules. A student who completed the first year in a college was unable to take admissions to the PG department for the second year and vice versa because of a different syllabus and pattern.

The Departments used to conduct the examinations of their students while for college youths, the office of the Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) carries out all the examination processes. Also, the results of many departments were delayed than colleges.

Some of the departments were misusing the autonomy as they result late for more than three to four months after holding the examinations.

It was creating hurdles in the admissions process every year for the university.

With a view to bring uniformity and complete all the processes from teaching to results declaration on time,

the university administration ended the autonomy of the departments. When contacted, no department is ready to comment on this fearing action from the administration.

After this, the BoEE will complete the examination and result declaration of the departments with the colleges at the same pace.

BoEE director Dr Ganesh Manza said that the students of university departments and colleges would have the same question paper in October-November 2021 and March-April 2022 sessions. He said that the examinations of the first session of the academic year 2021-22 would commence next month and answer books would be evaluated through a single centralised assessment system. “The administration took the decision of bringing uniformity in all processes from the syllabus to the result examinations being implemented from the current academic year.

52 PG depts & 80 colleges

There are 460 colleges in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts within the jurisdiction of Bamu. Of them, 80 are PG colleges.

The city and Osmanabad campuses have 52 departments of PG courses in the faculties of Humanities, Science and Technology, Commerce and Management and Inter-disciplinary.

As per the guidelines of the University Grants Commission, a department can apply for autonomy with the Bamu administration. However, the autonomy will be given to a department if the Academic and Management Councils approve the proposal. But, like earlier, not all the departments will get autonomy.