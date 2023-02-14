University employees to sport black badges today

Aurangabad: The employees of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will sport black badges on February 15 for their different demands.

The employees of all the universities and colleges are firm on their stand of agitation until their demands are not fulfilled. State unit vice-president of Karmachari Mahasangh Dr Kailas Pathrikar reiterated the indefinite agitation beginning on February 20.

No decision about solving the problems was taken in the meeting held on February 2 between Maharashtra Rajya Vidyapith and College Sevak Samyukta Kriti Samiti and Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil.

Dr Pathrikar said that a meeting was held in front of the administrative office on Tuesday.

He said that all the employees would sport black badges on duty on Wednesday for their different demands including the implementation of the Assured Career Progression Scheme, implementation of the 7th pay commission’s recommendation for depriving 1,410 employees, giving permission for the recruitment of vacant teaching and non-teaching staff posts and implementation of the old pension scheme.