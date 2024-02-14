University miscreants booked

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Those youths who created chaos in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Wednesday were booked with Begumpura Police Station in the evening. Security guard Ravindra Ingle lodged a complaint with the police station.

In the complaint, it was stated, that the miscreants opposing Valentine's Day entered the university campus on five to six motorcycles. They were covering their faces with saffron clothes and holding red-colour sticks creating terror in the campus. Some of them came in a four-wheeler. When the university security guards tried to halt the miscreants, they entered the campus forcefully. They tried to drive away boys and girls sitting on the campus and create terror.

They ran away when tried to catch them. A case was registered against them at night.

Assistant police inspector Sheshrao Khatane is on the case. Those who were agitating in front of the vice chancellor’s chamber were also booked late at night.