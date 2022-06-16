University should extend deadline for voter registration

Vidyapeeth Vikas Manch and Bharatiya Vidyarthi Sena

Aurangabad, June 16:

Voter registration deadline for the university body elections ends on June 20. But the voter registration is not yet satisfactory. Taking this into consideration, the office bearers of Vidyapeeth Vikas Manch (VVM) and Bharatiya Vidyarthi Sena (BVS) have demanded that the deadline for voter registration be extended till July 20.

The VVM in a statement said, till date, 73 voters have been registered for the faculty group, 53 for the principal group, 49 for the management council representative group, 730 for the head of the department group, 1,309 for the teaching group and 5,857 for the graduate group. This enrollment is minimal. Therefore, it is very important to give an extension. Pune university has given 30 days for registration. Narhari Shivpure, Yogita Tore-Hoke, Pankaj Bharasakhale, prof Sanjay Gaikwad, Gurubasappa Karpe, Nikhil Athavale and Dimple Bhojwani were present.

After that BVS also made a statement of the same demand to university vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole. The statement demands that arrangements should be made to pay the registration fee online, hard copy should not be made mandatory after attaching the required documents in PDF format along with the application filled online. Tukaram Saraf, Rajendra Janjal, Sandeep Lingayat, Avadhut Andhare, Shekhar Jadhav, Namdev Kachare and others were present on the occasion.