University staff suspended for sending SMS to collector

Was assaulted after lending money to colleagues

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : A junior assistant of the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Sandeep Burse, has been suspended after sending an SMS to the district collector alleging threats to his life.

The incident occurred from a dispute over a bill at a hotel where five election duty workers were partying. Burse, who lent money to cover the bill, claims he was subsequently assaulted by two colleagues and sent a threatening SMS he received from the attackers to his superiors and the collector.

The collector, Dilip Swami, defended the suspension, stating that Burse's message was inappropriate and did not warrant involving the Election Commission. There are proper channels for reporting threats and the district administration cannot be held responsible for any personal scuffle.