University tables budget with Rs 54.14 Cr deficit

Aurangabad, March 7:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) tabled a budget of Rs 332.41 crore with an expected deficit of Rs 54.14 crore in Monday’s Senate meeting for the financial year 2022-23.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole chaired the budget meeting organised at the auditorium today.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Jaishree Suryavanshi were also present. Management Council member Principal Dr Haridas Vidhate presented the budget.

The university will receive Rs 79.21 crore for salary and Rs 96.15 crore fund for development, independent projects and other schemes. Besides salary and development fund, it will get Rs 102.91 crore from the different sources. Around Rs 157.05 crore expected expenses from the general fund. The university will get Rs 278.27 crore while its expenses are Rs 332.41 for the next financial year. There is a Rs 54.14 crore deficit in the budget.

The budget for the financial year (2021-22) was Rs 337 crore with a deficit of Rs 43.16 crore. A provision of Rs 20 lakh was made for the celebration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary.